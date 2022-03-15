Sheriff’s Office: 2 Pierce County deputies shot during SWAT arrest attempt

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday south of Tacoma, Washington, and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter just after noon Tuesday that heavy police activity was happening on the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South near Spanaway.

The News Tribune reports the shooting happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault and that the person deputies were arresting had been detained.

Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss told the newspaper the officers’ conditions were unknown. Moss said he didn’t know if there were shots exchanged between deputies and the person arrested.

The shooting prompted a large police response that closed Pacific Avenue South in both directions.

Victor Perez, 51, told the newspaper he was at his screen printing and embroidery business on Pacific Avenue when he heard sirens and saw patrol cars speeding to the scene. He said he heard yells from across the street, but he didn’t hear gunshots.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating the incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

No further information was immediately available.

