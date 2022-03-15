SHOWERS, ISOLATED T-STORMS & PLENTY OF SUNSHINE TODAY

Good morning! A cold front is moving through the region, and precipitation is becoming much more showery behind the front. Expect to see lots of sunshine in between the showers today with mild temperatures (topping out in the mid 50s). Daytime heating will fuel some heavier showers, and could generate isolated thunderstorms. Be prepared for downpours, small hail and even a few rumbles of thunder. Some of the stronger cells could also produce brief gusty winds. Showers should taper off this evening.

A weak ridge of high pressure will briefly dry us out Wednesday, although a pop up shower can’t be ruled out. On Thursday, a weakening cold front will slide, bringing scattered light showers. Our next organized system will push in between the late morning and early afternoon Friday. Expect a steady shot of rain and mountain snow, transitioning back to on & off showers on Saturday.

The passes will likely pick up another 2-4 inches of snow today, with 5+ inches possible up high. Our snow level is around 5,000 feet this morning, but should gradually lower to about 3,500 feet late in the day. At times, we’ll get bursts of snow at the mountain passes, but roads should be in good shape through Government Camp.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.