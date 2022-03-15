Ukrainian baker’s GoFundMe raises over $100k

VANCOUVER, Was. (KPTV) Vancouver resident Ivan Soboviy is helping his uncle Andriy who lives in Ukraine help the community by breaking bread. Soboviy began a GoFundMe to help raise money for supplies; it has skyrocketed to over $100,000.

Andriy lives on the outskirts of Kyiv. He says they are holding on, day by day, hour by hour at this point because the tanks are mere miles away.

Andriy works for a company that provides raw ingredients like flour, to bakeries. When the war hit and grocery shelves started going empty, he knew he could help and he started providing bread for those in need.

About two weeks ago, Andriy and other volunteers had plenty of oil and flour, but a GoFundMe was set up to help provide supplies when they run low. That fund has now reached over $109,000.

“At first, our goal was to get $25,000. But as the need grew, as the hundreds became into thousands that needed help. We knew for sure this is going to take a different shape. All the bakeries in town left. Lots of people start leaving. They’re going to need a lot more help than that,” said Soboviy.

The bread has since been delivered to hospitals and other agencies and they now have enough supplies to last a month or two. But Andriy is worried about having to evacuate.

Andriy told Soboviy, “Right now were praying that we will be here, alive to give out this food. The question right now doesn’t stand, do we have the resources next month to give? They do. The question is, will they be alive to give that food out?”

Soboviy said, Andriy is staying to produce bread until the last point, giving away bread for free. Although people are evacuating, and Andriy is looking for more volunteers to help bake bread around the clock.

“They feel it’s their calling right now to be there. Not only as giving bread, which is really important and key. But they’re also a beacon of hope to other people in town,” said Soboviy. “It becomes a different situation once the Russian forces roll in. They said we will stay behind and will be giving and cooking bread and helping to the last point. Once the Russian forces reach their town, which is miles away at this point. If they reach their town, and the Ukraine forces can’t hold it, they will have to evacuate because it becomes a slaughter at that point.”

