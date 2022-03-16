DRIER TODAY, SHOWERS RETURN THURSDAY

Good morning! It’s a pretty mellow start to our Wednesday as most of the precipitation has tapered off. A few more snow showers are likely in the Cascades, where the snow level will be around 3,500 feet this morning. Conditions should improve by lunchtime through the passes. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the lowlands, most of us will experience a dry day. High temps will reach the mid to upper 50s across the metro area. Clouds will be pretty stubborn to clear, but we should catch some decent sunbreaks.

Our next weather system will slide in on Thursday, but this should be a pretty weak one. Light showers will spread across the coast during the morning, and eventually our inland valleys around lunchtime. The snow level will climb to about 4,000-5,000 feet. We might see some minor snow accumulation around Government Camp, but the bulk of the snow should fall above the passes (around 3-6 inches).

Friday looks like it will be dry and mild, but clouds will build in during the afternoon and evening. Late Friday night, a cold front will push a steady round of rain back onshore, and we’ll transition back to showery conditions Saturday. Expect slightly cooler weather this weekend. Most signs point to a drier, warmer pattern by mid next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

