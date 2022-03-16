Hillsboro P.D. in active standoff; hostages freed

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department say they’re working towards a peaceful resolution with an armed man inside an apartment.

The situation began shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a suicide attempt in an apartment off SE 45th Avenue and TV Highway. According to officers, the person involved entered the residence saying he wouldn’t be going back to jail and preventing the residents from leaving. The Hillsboro P.D. confirmed the man does know the people held hostage.

We are actively working a police situation involving a barricaded subject that is armed at 2055 SE 44th Ave.. At this time there is no threat to the public and we are working towards a peaceful resolution. @CityofHillsboro pic.twitter.com/3Ttw0GHwMW — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) March 16, 2022

The hostages were eventually let go uninjured before 10 p.m. but the man remained in the unit armed.

As of 3 a.m. Hillsboro Police Department were still in active negotiations for a “peaceful resolution” and the Washington County Sheriff Office’s Tactical Team is on the scene assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

