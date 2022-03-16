Advertisement

Hillsboro P.D. in active standoff; hostages freed

WCSO on the scene of negotiations with an armed man Tuesday, March 15.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department say they’re working towards a peaceful resolution with an armed man inside an apartment.

The situation began shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a suicide attempt in an apartment off SE 45th Avenue and TV Highway. According to officers, the person involved entered the residence saying he wouldn’t be going back to jail and preventing the residents from leaving. The Hillsboro P.D. confirmed the man does know the people held hostage.

The hostages were eventually let go uninjured before 10 p.m. but the man remained in the unit armed.

As of 3 a.m. Hillsboro Police Department were still in active negotiations for a “peaceful resolution” and the Washington County Sheriff Office’s Tactical Team is on the scene assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Senate votes in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time as Portlanders enjoy the extra sunshine
One person injured after jumping from second-story window of Beaverton townhome to escape fire
‘It’s a dangerous stretch of road’: Second deadly hit-and-run on SW Hall Blvd. in just over a week
Senate votes in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time as Portlanders enjoy the extra sunshine