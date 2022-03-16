Light St. Patrick’s Day showers, more drippy weather this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Skies have turned partly cloudy this afternoon and it turned into a very nice day across the region. There’s still a slight chance for a sprinkle this evening, but in general we’ll remain dry through midday Thursday.

I expect a weak cold front to pass through Thursday afternoon. That means showers are back anytime after lunch tomorrow. They will be quite light, but if you have outdoor plans for St. Patrick’s Day keep in mind the morning looks better than afternoon.

Friday we’ll see a few sprinkles or a light shower here and there, just enough to keep things damp. A strong cold front arrives Saturday morning with steady rain and cold showers following. Those showers mainly disappear by Saturday evening, leaving Sunday mainly dry.

We should be more dry than wet for the first half of Oregon’s spring break. It begins Friday when the kids get out of school. Temperatures may jump well into the 60s the middle of next week, too!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.