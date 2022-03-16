Man convicted of hitting four people and killing 7-year-old on Halloween to be resentenced

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The man who was convicted of hitting four people and killing 7-year-old Cadence Boyer while driving high on Halloween in 2014, will be resentenced on Wednesday.

Clark County Prosecutor, Kasey Vu, told FOX 12 a 2021 Washington Supreme Court ruling creates an automatic resentencing for Duane Abbott. The court ruled that a statute involving the possession of a controlled substance was unconstitutional. In 2011, Abbott was convicted by prosecutors using that law. So when Abbott was sentenced in 2015 for Cadence’s death, the judge used his previous conviction to determine how much time he would serve in prison. On Wednesday, that time in prison will be adjusted to exclude what he was found guilty for in 2011. Cathy Boyer, Cadence’s grandmother, said it’s frustrating his sentencing will be reduced.

“He’s going to be out early, she doesn’t get out of heaven early,” Cathy said.

It’s been more than seven years since that night Abbott took Cadence’s life in Vancouver. Cathy said her family is still living with the pain, the trauma, and the anger like yesterday was Oct. 31, 2014.

“It’s rough, we think about her every day,” Cathy said. “I miss her so much and there was a time I couldn’t speak her name without balling.”

That night, Cadence went trick or treating with a friend, her mother, and another adult. They were walking on a sidewalk in Vancouver when Abbott hit all four, killing Cadence. Abbott admitted to smoking two to three ounces of Marijuana a day. He was convicted in 2015 for killing Cadence and was sentenced to 16 years and eight months behind bars. But now that will be reduced in accordance with state law. No matter how much time Abbott spends in prison, Cathy said she and her family will forever grieve and that anger will never go away.

“I hate him, I truly hate him,” Cathy said. “I wanted him to feel the hurt felt but I would not want his kids to go through what he put me through. No parent or grandparent should feel the hurt he put my family through.”

Wednesday’s resentencing hearing will be in the Clark County Family Law annex at 11 a.m. Under Abbott’s new criminal status, the maximum he could be sentenced to is 16 years and two months in prison. That is six months less than the initial sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.