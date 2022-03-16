Man convicted of murdering his mother in Tualatin

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury convicted a man on Tuesday of murdering his mother and attacking his brother with a steel pipe back in 2018.

Michael Stuart Ross was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

According to court documents, on May 10, 2018, Ross murdered his 73-year-old mother inside the home they shared, by stabbing her and bludgeoning her with a steel pipe. He then attacked his brother with the pipe. His brother escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house where they called 9-1-1.

While in custody at the Washington County Jail, the defendant befriended another inmate and confessed to killing his mother. He then offered to pay the inmate tens of thousands of dollars if he murdered his two brothers once he was released on bail.

Ross anticipated a large inheritance from his mother’s estate and wanted to prevent their testimony against him. The inmate alerted authorities and fully cooperated with the investigation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1 at 8:15 a.m.

