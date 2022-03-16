Man in custody after NE Portland crime spree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a crime scene that took place in northeast Portland Monday night, a man is now in custody for committing several dangerous crimes.

Jason Vasquez, Kitchen Manager at Bless you Heart Burger, which sits in the same parking lot where the crime started, said he saw the majority of events go down.

“The police showed up, the suspect got out of the car and as soon as they approached him, he took off, he ran, he was actually going to run into our patio at first and then went around and into the neighborhood,” says Vasquez.

Tommy Alvidrez shops in the New Seasons right off 33rd Avenue every day and just happened to park a few spots away from the scene.

“I parked literally where that blue car is and there was a cop parked in front of this car,” says Alvidrez.

Portland police, north precinct officers, were called to northeast 33rd avenue to do a welfare check on two people slumped over in a running car in the middle of the parking lot.

When an officer approached the car, police say he saw evidence of illegal drugs and noticed the driver needed medical attention.

The officer says as he was about to call medics when the driver woke up, put the car in reverse and intentionally rammed into the officer’s patrol car twice. That’s when police say the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police say he then tried carjacking a person but was unsuccessful and as officers were trying to locate the suspect, they heard commotion and were met by a neighbor who said a man just broke into their house.

Police later located the suspect in the attic of the home and took him into custody.

35-year-old Nathan Cutfinger, who is currently booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges including burglary, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Police say no one was hurt or injured during this crime spree.

