Missing Molalla child found drowned in nearby creek

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A missing child was found drowned Tuesday in a creek near South Union Mills Road, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The child went missing at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was found shortly after in a creek nearby. Officers and emergency personnel started CPR and took the child by life-flight to the hospital.

Life saving measures did not work and the child died. The age and gender of the child has not been released.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office and the Molalla Police Department are investigating.

