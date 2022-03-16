Stolen guitars worth tens of thousands found and returned to Oregon Music Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Guitars that were stolen from the Oregon Music Hall last month were recovered Tuesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On February 20, 70 guitars and other items were stolen from the Oregon Music Hall’s storage on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The guitars alone were worth $30,000 to $40,000 according to Terry Currier, the president of OMH.

The guitars were to be auctioned off to raise funds for music scholarships before they were stolen.

An investigation and was able to identify the suspect, 40-year-old Eric Michael Lamberton, as well as multiple locations where stolen items were hidden.

More than 30 guitars and much of the music memorabilia that belonged to OMH were found. Officers found other stolen property not belonging to OMH including a Graco Industrial gas airless paint sprayer and a Zodiac brand combat rubber raiding craft. Investigators are looking for the owners of these items.

Lamberton was arrested and is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of burglary, aggravated theft and charges in other cases.

