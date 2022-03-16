Three-car crash on Highway 26 seriously injures one

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A three-car crash on Highway 26 near milepost 24 seriously injured one man Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., a man was driving his grey Nissan Maxima westbound on Hwy. 26 when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a long truck.

After the crash, the Nissan continued and crashed into a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup.

The driver of the Nissan was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by life flight. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Hwy. 26 was closed for about 3 hours after the crash.

