UPDATE: 86-year-old dementia patient found safe

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – UPDATE: Sprague was found safe “on the premises of the care facility.”

The original story follows:

An 86-year-old woman with dementia is missing from the Lloyd District and the Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating her.

Charlise Sprague, 86, left her care home in the 1400 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers from PPB responded but were unable to locate her.

Because Sprague has dementia, she is considered endangered, and PPB say she may be confused or hostile. She uses a walker and doesn’t have a cell phone or possible family or friends she could be visiting.

The PPB says several days ago, Sprague told employees of the care home she lives, she was “going on a trip.”

Sprague is a white female, 5′6′' and 130 pounds.

If anyone sees Charlise, they’re asked to call 911. If anyone has other information about this case, e-mail the Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov.

