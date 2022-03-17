Albina neighborhood scavenger hunt kicks off Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland center for domestic violence victims is kicking off its first ever Albina neighborhood scavenger hunt Friday (March 18).

According to Bradley Angle’s website, the outdoor event gives neighbors a chance to be active, to win prizes, and to learn about the city’s Black history while also supporting the nonprofit’s mission.

The app-based scavenger hunt starts March 18 and ends April 3. Participants will complete challenges for points, which are then tallied for 4 raffle drawings, each with 9 gift cards.

For more information or to register, click here.

