Beaverton School District announces new superintendent

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – There is a new leader at the helm of the Beaverton School District.

On Wednesday the school board introduced the new superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas who was decided by a vote the same morning.

Balderas will replace current superintendent Don Grotting who is retiring July 1.

Baldreas thanked the board and said he was honored and humbled to be selected to lead the school district.

“As we begin the work ahead in this district, a district that truly is a leader in the Pacific Northwest, we will work together to continue to focus on kids,” Balderas said during a speech Wednesday. “Kids are the center of all decision making and we will ensure we’re meeting the needs of all kids.”

The outgoing superintendent called Balderas a “great human being” and said Beaverton is getting a great superintendent.

