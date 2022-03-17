Suspect in custody after van stolen with child inside at Providence Hospital
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Dozens of Portland police units were dispatched to Northeast Portland Thursday morning following a child taken in a stolen vehicle from Providence Hospital.
The suspect stole a gold Ford Windstar and was last seen in the 4800 block of Northeast Glisan Street when reports were initially released.
The first unit was dispatched just after 7:50 a.m. with 43 additional vehicles following over the next 30 minutes.
Just before 8:45 a.m., Portland police confirmed the suspect was in custody and the child was safe.
At this time neither Portland Police Bureau nor Providence Hospital have released additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
