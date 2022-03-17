Suspect in custody after van stolen with child inside at Providence Hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Dozens of Portland police units were dispatched to Northeast Portland Thursday morning following a child taken in a stolen vehicle from Providence Hospital.

The suspect stole a gold Ford Windstar and was last seen in the 4800 block of Northeast Glisan Street when reports were initially released.

The first unit was dispatched just after 7:50 a.m. with 43 additional vehicles following over the next 30 minutes.

Just before 8:45 a.m., Portland police confirmed the suspect was in custody and the child was safe.

Scene photo from AIR 12 (KPTV)

At this time neither Portland Police Bureau nor Providence Hospital have released additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.