Families adjust spring break plans as gas remains at historic highs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With gas prices at near historic highs, that extra chunk of change could put spring break plans in jeopardy for some families.

Next week marks spring break for Oregon students, a time when many families go on vacation. For many, that means driving. But some have said they’ve had to make some tough decisions regarding their vacation plans this year.

We’ve seen gas prices rising for a while now, but the sticker shock of that cost is still in full effect.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do if it keeps going up,” said Joseph Perman.

“The gas just went from one day to the next and I go, what?” added Paul Guerrero.

Guerrero says her family has had plans to visit Wapato Point for a while now. They will be traveling via car but considered flying.

“The flight was just as much as a car ride,” she said.

So, they’ll be going on their vacation as originally planned, but with some modifications.

“They’re packing some of their lunches, that’s what one of the things is and they are getting another couple to help them out, so rent won’t be so bad,” she said.

And if costs remain as high, future trips will have to be altered.

“So, now when they’re planning, they’re kind of keeping an eye on how far they can go from home,” said Guerrero.

But, for others, the thought of a trip isn’t even on their mind.

“Forget about a vacation this summer,” said Perman, who has to travel from Aurora area to Portland for work nearly every day.

He says he’s just trying to get through each day.

“It’s taking food off my table,” he said.

Perman says if costs keep rising, he may consider not driving for a while.

Guerrero also says that she purchased a vehicle just a couple years ago because of its fuel-efficiency, but still doesn’t even feel like she’s actually saving on that now.

