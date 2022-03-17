On the Go with Joe at Kells St. Patrick’s Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Joe V. was at Kells Brewery on Thursday to get an inside look at all the St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

The St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at both Kells, located at 112 Southwest 2nd Avenue, and at Kells Brewery, located at 210 Northwest 21st Avenue. It will feature traditional beverages and food, live Irish music, and Kells’ bagpipers.

The festivities will continue through the weekend.

Attendees will be able to make donations benefitting the Providence Center for Medically Fragile Children.

General admission will be $20 all day on March 17. T-shirts will be handed out with paid admission, while supplies last.

To view the full St. Patrick’s Festival schedule, click here.

