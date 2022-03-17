LIGHT SHOWERS RETURN TODAY

Good morning! Clouds are filling our skies early on this Thursday, and showers will spread across the coastline around daybreak. Light, scattered showers will push inland around lunchtime, leading to a wet afternoon and evening across much of our western valleys. High temperatures will be a bit cooler today, ranging between the low to mid 50s. A few showers will linger into Friday, but most of them will be confined to the Coast Range & Cascades.

A more organized weather system will move in Friday night and early Saturday, bringing a round of soaking rain and mountain snow. Once the cold front slides through, conditions will quickly dry out. Expect a much drier late afternoon and evening on Saturday. This weekend will be a bit cooler thanks to that cold front. Highs will only make it into the upper 40s and low 50s across the metro area.

A few more light showers will be possible Monday before a big warm up takes place. An impressive high pressure system will expand over the West Coast between Tuesday and Wednesday, sending temperatures well into the 60s, if not the low 70s. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.