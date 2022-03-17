Man charged with attempted murder in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police are investigating an attack that happened Wednesday that led to one man being charged with attempted murder.

At 12:55 p.m. officers responded to an RV parked along Southwest Wall Street. Investigators believe two men were inside the RV when one attacked the other.

The victim was stabbed with a household tool and severely beaten.

Officers arrested Edward Davis, 22, on charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault. Davis also had two warrants out for his arrest.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

