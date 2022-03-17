Man found guilty of rape and sexual abuse in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County judge found a man guilty on Wednesday of rape, sexual abuse and numerous other crimes dating back to last year.

Luis Arturo Cinencio-Gonzalez was found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

In January 2021, one of three victims reported that Cinencio-Gonazlez abused her years prior. She also told Beaverton police that another child was abused by the defendant during the same time. Investigators contacted the second victim who confirmed the abuse and provided additional details. During the investigation, a third victim was also identified.

The first victim to come forward exchanged text messages with the defendant in which he admitted to the abuse and apologized for his actions. Investigators also spoke to the defendant after he was arrested. He again admitted to the abuse.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 27, at 8:30 a.m.

