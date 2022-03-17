Most rain through the weekend falls at night; some sun each afternoon

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

It’s been a gray day with just a few brief sunbreaks this morning. Showers showed up as expected during the afternoon, but they’ve been light. We expect a few light showers to linger through the night and cloudy skies keep us very mild…only down into the mid-upper 40s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy, but a bright day with a few sunny periods too. Showers tomorrow will be widely scattered. In fact, most of us will spend most of the day dry.

A strong cold front passes through the region tomorrow night through Saturday morning with steady rain and mountain snow. Behind this system we go back to widely scattered showers and sunbreaks again. That means most of the rain Saturday will be early in the day, with plenty of dry weather during the afternoon and evening. That same “more dry than wet” weather continues Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (KPTV)

After another round of gray and showery weather Monday, a string of warmer days arrive. We think the 2nd half of Oregon’s spring break will be drier and warmer than normal. We may even touch 70 on Tuesday for the first time this season.

