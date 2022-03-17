One rushed to hospital after N. Portland house fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a 2nd alarm fire in Portland Thursday morning.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire broke out in a three-level home around 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of N Flint Avenue.

Arriving officers from the Portland Police Bureau found a woman standing on the roof of the home and attempted to help her down. Despite attempts, officers were unable to help the woman to safety because of the distance.

At this point, smoke conditions became so severe only the woman’s legs were visible, dangling below the roofline. Fire crews arrived soon after, reaching the woman by ladder.

Officials report after an initial attack on the flames, the fire reached the attic space and burned through the roof. Crews withdrew, waiting until the attic could be extinguished.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, crews remain on scene mopping up any remaining hot spots.

The woman was taken to Emmanuel Hospital for treatment on minor injuries. All other residents of the home exited safely, according to Portland F&R.

