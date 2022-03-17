Police: Man arrested after abducting 7-year-old boy at Tigard apartment complex; child safe

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after abducting a young boy at an apartment complex, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Officers were called out to The Fields, located in the 7800 block of Southwest Hunziker Road, at about 6:30 p.m. Police said a 7-year-old boy was playing outside while his mother watched him from their apartment when a man grabbed the boy and took him to his own apartment, where he locked the door.

Police said the mother, along with other neighbors, ran after the man and kicked down the locked door. The man reportedly ran out the back door with the child, but ultimately let him go.

The suspect, identified as James Harman II, was booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

According to police, investigators believe Harman intended to hurt the boy based on evidence at the scene. Police said additional charges may be pending.

The Tigard Police Department released a statement after the incident, saying:

