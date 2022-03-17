Some Portland bars preparing for St. Patrick’s Day two years after shutdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The countdown is on for St. Patrick’s Day and Paddy’s Bar and Grill Owner, Josh Johnston, said it feels like it’s been a long time coming since they could go all out.

“March 16 we got shut down by the governor and got the biggest day of the year ripped out from under us,” Johnston said. “It was sad. I stood in the doorway in my kilt and a pint of Guinness and a tear in my eye and we laid off all of our staff, including ourselves.”

It’s been a rollercoaster since then, in March 2021 they had to deal with limited capacity. This year, Johnston said the celebration couldn’t come at a better time. They’re planning to shut down Southwest Yamhill to welcome their customers back to enjoy the day.

“Mask mandate dropping, and the Shamrock Run, the Timbers, the Blazers, we actually had our best weekend we’ve had in a couple of years. We’re setting up really optimistically for tomorrow and again, it’s our biggest day of the year,” he said. “It’s literally two years to the day when we got shut down with COVID. So, we’re really celebrating, and we really just want to invite the community to come back and come back downtown.”

Over on Northwest 21st Avenue, the tent is up at Kell’s Brewery and so is the shamrock garland.

“This year is the first time we’re back like 2019 seeing people’s faces again with the mask mandate lifted, seeing kids dancing, we’re going to have Irish wolf hounds, music, can’t wait,” Owner Garrett McAleese said.

While he’s excited for their St. Patrick’s Day festival, he hopes Thursday marks the start of a bright future for the city, too.

“Hopefully we can see this as our first big going out after being maskless as a town. That celebration of going out and seeing your friends and getting together, it’s a good excuse to do that. I also think it’s a great happy day for the city to move forward out of the pandemic,” McAleese said.

