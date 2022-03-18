Corvallis Police to increase neighborhood patrols as people go on spring break

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - People in Corvallis are gearing up for spring break.

“My spring break plans are just to go back home to San Francisco. I haven’t been home a while lot because of the pandemic so I’m excited,” Emily Scheide said.

“I’m gonna go back to Portland,” Nabila Syahriza said.

As people head out of town, Corvallis Police said they’re going to be doing extra neighborhood patrols.

It’s because historically, they said they see an uptick in property-related crimes as people go on vacation.

“That does make me feel safe. I really feel like the police force here does a good job of helping us students, and the whole community feel safe in general, so that’s great,” Scheide said.

In a Facebook post, Corvallis Police shared a few things you can do to keep your house safe while you’re away. That includes locking windows and doors, putting valuables in a safe and making sure some lights are on a timer.

They also suggest suspending your mail deliveries or have a friend pick up your mail for you.

Scheide said she’s already planning to do a few of those things before she leaves town.

“Gonna make sure I let people know I’m going to be out of town, that everything is locked up, don’t leave anything in sight,” she said.

Corvallis PD said if you’re staying home this spring break and see something suspicious, to call their dispatch line at 541-766-6911.

