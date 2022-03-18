LOTS OF DRY TIME TODAY, STEADY RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Isolated showers will be around, but the majority of the day will be dry. A few sunbreaks should emerge this afternoon, and high temperatures will max out between the mid to upper 50s. Our weather will quickly go downhill tonight as a cold front approaches.

Steady rain and gusty wind will arrive overnight, continuing through sunrise Saturday. By the late morning, rain will quickly taper off to widely scattered showers. Plenty of sunshine will break out too. Expect a cooler day with highs in the low 50s. Snow levels will start off around 5,000 feet as this weather system arrives, but should drop to about 3,000-4,000 by Saturday morning. Expect about 3-6 inches of new snow at the Cascade Passes, and about 8-12 inches above the passes. Scattered showers will likely linger into Sunday.

A warm front is expected to lift through the region Monday, bringing cloudy skies and light rain. By Tuesday, the front will lift north of our region, placing us under strong high pressure. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s (our warmest day of 2022). Increasing clouds on Wednesday should hold us just below 70.

Have a great Friday!

