NW Portland bar to donate portion of sales to Ukrainian relief efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular Portland bar plans to help the people suffering in Ukraine.

Next Friday, March 25, Low Brow Lounge in northwest Portland is donating half of all their sales to Ukraine relief efforts.

FOX 12 spoke with the bar owner on Thursday who said seeing mothers and children suffering made her realize she couldn’t sit back and do nothing.

“I have a couple regulars that are Ukrainian and they have been excellent support to the bar during the pandemic. So I went to them and went I want to do this, let’s do it. I wanted to make sure the money went to directly to people,” Jen Raleigh said.

She added they aren’t sure what organization the money will go to, but they are working to figure it out.

There will be a themed drink that night, something likely with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

