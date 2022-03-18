OHSU holds the 2022 Match Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the biggest day of the year for fourth year medical students as they learn where they’ll be assigned their residency training.

This year, the day was even more exciting for students at OHSU, gathering in-person for the first time in three years.

Match Day is something that medical students look forward to for years. It’s the day they find out where they will take their next steps and start practicing medicine.

More than 150 medical students and their families gathered at OHSU this morning for the Match Day ceremony -- ripping open their envelopes to learn where they’d be headed for their next years of training.

It’s an emotional moment for students who this year we’re able to share that moment together in-person.

Portland raised siblings Nate and Mary Earp attended OHSU’s school of medicine together and say they planned to go their separate ways next year.

Nate will be staying at OHSU while Mary is headed to San Francisco. They both say they’re looking forward to helping doctors.

“Both of us born and raised in Portland, OR, lived here our whole lives,” says Nate Earp. “This is the city I want to end up practicing in and what I want to serve so when I opened up the envelope and saw OHSU I was so happy.”

As for Mary Earp, she says the whole experience has confirmed she’s on the right path: “I mean, it was really hard and you know the health care system has faced a lot of difficulties in the last two years with the pandemic but I think for me it was just reassuring that I’m in the right field, seeing that we need help and this is the work that I want to do in the future.”

There were 159 students as part of OHSU’s class of 2022. About one in four medical students’ will be staying at OHSU for their residency program. The most popular specialty for this year’s class was internal medicine.

Match Day is held on the same day for all medical schools around the world.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.