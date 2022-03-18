Police: Man arrested after hitting officer’s patrol car with stolen truck in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after police say he hit a patrol vehicle with a stolen pickup truck in northeast Portland.

The incident first started when an officer responded to the report of a vehicle parked in front of someone’s driveway in the area of Northeast 67th Avenue and Northeast Stanton Street. When the officer arrived to the scene, police said the suspect got back into the stolen pickup truck and reversed into the officer’s patrol car.

The officer was not hurt, according to police. The suspect fled from the scene in the stolen truck.

Police said the stolen truck was later found abandoned at Northeast 69th Avenue and Northeast Beech Street. Officers, along with a K-9 team, searched the area and found the suspect near Northeast 71st Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

The suspect, identified as Jessy Lee Prescott, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.