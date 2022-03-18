Police seek help locating missing 18-year-old from Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Savannah Eberhardt, 18, was last seen at her home on 22nd Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Police said she was reported missing on Friday.

Eberhardt is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with shoulder length sandy-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black/white shirt.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 503-629-0111.

