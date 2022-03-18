Advertisement

Police seek help locating missing 18-year-old from Forest Grove

Savannah Eberhardt (Courtesy: Forest Grove Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Savannah Eberhardt, 18, was last seen at her home on 22nd Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Police said she was reported missing on Friday.

Eberhardt is 5 feet 7 inches tall, with shoulder length sandy-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black/white shirt.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 503-629-0111.

