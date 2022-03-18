Portland doctor offers advice on how to keep kids safe during spring break

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A doctor is speaking out with some advice for parents on how to keep their kids safe during spring break.

Dr. Heather Adams, Director of Consult Services at Randall Children’s Hospital, said for many families this will be the first close-to-normal spring break in two years. There’s a lot of pent up excitement, so kids and teens will probably want to do all of the things they haven’t been able to do during the pandemic.

Dr. Adams said if your child is struggling to get out of the house, then they could be struggling as well.

“This isn’t their normal behavior. They aren’t excited to go out and hang out with their friends over spring break, or they’re isolating themselves and keeping themselves away from their friends, who they would normally want to hang out with,” said Dr. Adams. “Those are signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

Dr. Adams said if you have relatives visiting to keep an eye on medications that your kid could experiment with or get into.

