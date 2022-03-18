Advertisement

Portland doctor offers advice on how to keep kids safe during spring break

A doctor is speaking out with some advice for parents on how to keep their kids safe during spring break.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A doctor is speaking out with some advice for parents on how to keep their kids safe during spring break.

Dr. Heather Adams, Director of Consult Services at Randall Children’s Hospital, said for many families this will be the first close-to-normal spring break in two years. There’s a lot of pent up excitement, so kids and teens will probably want to do all of the things they haven’t been able to do during the pandemic.

Dr. Adams said if your child is struggling to get out of the house, then they could be struggling as well.

“This isn’t their normal behavior. They aren’t excited to go out and hang out with their friends over spring break, or they’re isolating themselves and keeping themselves away from their friends, who they would normally want to hang out with,” said Dr. Adams. “Those are signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

Dr. Adams said if you have relatives visiting to keep an eye on medications that your kid could experiment with or get into.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Gas prices
Families adjust spring break plans as gas remains at historic highs

Latest News

Savannah Eberhardt (Courtesy: Forest Grove Police Department)
Police seek help locating missing 18-year-old from Forest Grove
KPTV image
Portland International Airport gears up for spring break travel surge
Portland International Airport gears up for spring break travel surge
Portland International Airport gears up for spring break travel surge
The Bliss House Museum is home to thousands of vintage pieces from the 1920s through the 1990s.
Touring history through fashion at the Bliss House Museum
The Bliss House Museum is home to thousands of vintage pieces from the 1920s through the 1990s.
Touring history through fashion at the Bliss House Museum