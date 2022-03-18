Sheriff: More than 21 victims identified in Washington County fraud investigation; additional victims likely

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is accused of defrauding more than 21 people, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there may be more victims out there who have not yet been identified.

Jobee Rene McCann, 35, was arrested last month and booked into the Washington County Jail for two counts of first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree theft, four counts of aggravated identity theft, seven counts of identity theft, four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin, two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began on July 13, 2021 when a woman in the Cedar Mill community reported that $60,000 had been taken out of her bank account a couple of weeks prior. The victim did not have any suspect information and reported the fraud to her bank.

On July 21, 2021, deputies spoke with staff at a dental office who said someone came into the office saying they needed major dental work done costing $60,000. The sheriff’s office said the person was attempting to use the identity of the Cedar Mill woman. The woman’s bank also noted more attempts were made to access her bank account.

In August, the victim told investigators that the suspect, later identified as McCann who previously worked as an in-home care provider, had applied for various loans in her name and had charged thousands of dollars on her credit cards.

According to the sheriff’s office, more attempts to transfer money from the victim’s accounts, change her account information, and open new credit accounts were made.

A Washington County grand jury heard details about the investigation and issued a warrant for McCann’s arrest in Dec. 2021, the sheriff’s office said.

Ten days after McCann was arrested on Feb. 16, detectives obtained a search warrant for her home and found more evidence of fraudulent activity, including social security cards, credit cards, passports, and driver’s licenses from various people. The sheriff’s office said evidence of drug use was also found in areas where three children had access to.

The sheriff’s office said 21 more victims were identified. Detectives believe there may be more victims of McCann.

Anyone with information about criminal activity involving McCann is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

