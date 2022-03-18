Advertisement

Shots fired in downtown Salem

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police officers are responding to a shots fired call downtown, but they said it’s not an active shooter.

Police said on Twitter that the police activity is in the area of High and Chemeketa streets, near Salem Center. They are searching for a suspect.

Anyone in the area who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

Police have not said whether anyone has been shot. They have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

