Shots fired in downtown Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police officers are responding to a shots fired call downtown, but they said it’s not an active shooter.

Police said on Twitter that the police activity is in the area of High and Chemeketa streets, near Salem Center. They are searching for a suspect.

UPDATE at 1510: Officers are clearing the Salem Center Mall at this time. Liberty at Chemeketa ST NE closed and traffic is being routed west from Liberty. Avoid the area due at this time as the incident is still ongoing. Again this is NOT an active shooter incident. #salemoregon https://t.co/edisJlfX3u — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 18, 2022

Anyone in the area who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

Police have not said whether anyone has been shot. They have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

