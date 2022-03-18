St Patrick’s Day brings a return to normalcy for Portlanders

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The day before St. Patrick’s Day 2020, Gov. Kate Brown shut down the state. Two years later and the bars are packed and the green was out.

At Paddy’s Bar and Grill on Southwest Yamhill Street it was full of people wearing green, listening to Irish music and dancing the stress of two years of COVID-19 restrictions away.

“I feel absolutely wonderful,” said one patron at Kells. “It’s nice to be back in a situation where we can feel wonderful.”

“This is wonderful. I’ve been doing this for 15 years and had to skip the last two years. So, it’s been really nice to come back and have everybody around is fun,” said Patrick Cannard.

Across the city on Northwest 21st, Kells Brewery was packed too. People shoulder to shoulder at the bar, trying to get a pint of Guinness or maybe a shot of whiskey.

“We used to live in this neighborhood so it’s good to be back. It’s very good to be back. It’s also good to be back also not wearing a mask too,” said former Northwest resident Lindsay.

Though COVID-19 is still in the back of people’s minds, many out Portlanders tonight see that light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been trying to find over the last two years. To many, St. Patrick’s Day 2022 is a sign to many that a sense of normalcy is within grasp.

“We’re excited to be out and about again,” said patron Andrew. “The city feels like it’s turning normal back to the Portland we know and love.”

