Stabbing suspect arrested in SW Portland, one person critically injured

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a stabbing suspect is in custody and has been charged with felony assault.

On Thursday at 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Southwest Yamhill Street between Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest 2nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a serious injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say a suspect was found nearby by officers doing an area check for him. He was detained and a knife was seized as evidence.

Detectives booked Brian S. Copeland, 30, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

