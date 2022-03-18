12 arrested in Oregon drug trafficking ring

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A drug bust has resulted in the seizure of properties across Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada and the arrests of 12 people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon said investigators found approximately 115,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl labeled “M/30,” 41 lbs. of methamphetamine and 57 lbs. of heroin.

Court documents revealed the organization, led by suspect Luis Antonio Beltran Arrendondo, 32, of Las Vegas, had been under investigation by Drug Enforcement Agents since fall 2021. Investigators believe Arrendondo was importing counterfeit oxycodone and heroin from Mexico into California, then distributing it across Oregon and Washington.

Arrendondo’s significant other and suspected accomplice, Jacqueline Paola Rodriguez Barrientos, 41, has been indicted as the chief money launderer for the operation.

Agents executed search warrants in Hillsboro, Portland, Tualatin, and Wilsonville, Oregon; Fresno and Hawaiian Gardens, California; and Las Vegas. A financial investigation found Barrientos laundered money made by the organization through the Mazatlán Beauty Salon in Tualatin, Oregon, and by purchasing real estate.

Seized properties in Oregon and Washington. (The U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon)

All real estate purchases were made by cashier’s checks funded by cash deposits, according to investigators. These purchases were funded by various accounts under Barrientos’ name or Mazatlán Beauty Salon, which at times exceeded $370,000 per deposit. In the same year, members of the organization purchased a total of nine residences worth over $4.6 million.

Arrendondo and Barrientos were arrested Feb. 17 at their Las Vegas residence, where agents seized two luxury cars, receipts documenting high-end purchases and credit card statements tracking the couple’s spending.

On March 15, Arrendondo and Barrientos made their initial appearances in federal court. Both are in custody pending trial.

