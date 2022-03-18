Touring history through fashion at the Bliss House Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Bliss House Museum is home to thousands of vintage pieces from the 1920s through the 1990s! After years of collecting and receiving donations the Bliss House Museum opened in 2019 and allows guests to explore the Rose City’s history through women’s fashion of the 20th century. At any one time over a hundred pieces are on display along side shoes, accessories and other unique vintage items. The displays are rotated seasonally, so guests will always be able to see different pieces through the year! FOX12′s Ayo Elise pop over to the museum to learn more about the collection.

To schedule a tour of the museum visit their website here.

