Thanking TriMet employees on Transit Employee Appreciation Day

File Image
File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – In honor of Transit Employee Appreciation Day, FOX 12 is recognizing a variety of outstanding employees making a difference throughout the city.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic and before, March 18 is for thanking those working extended roles through the public transportation system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the forefront the hard work and sacrifice of the people who make our public transit system a safe, reliable option for traveling throughout the region,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr.

When asked how to thank the hard public transportation workers, TriMet said it’s kidness that goes a long way: a smile, a nice word, or a wave can brighten someone’s day.

“At TriMet, our employees are so good – they make this hard work look easy!” said Desue Jr. “So, when you look around and see our community beginning to thrive as COVID-19 restrictions ease, take a moment to thank the thousands of transit employees who have worked so hard to get us here.”

