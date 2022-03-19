1 injured in SE Portland shooting; buildings, cars hit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man drove himself to the hospital after being injured in a southeast Portland shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to shots heard near Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Taggart Street. When they arrived, they did not find any suspects or victims.

Police learned a man who had been shot drove himself to the hospital and is connected with the shooting. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers found evidence of gunfire at the shooting location. They said a passing car, parked car, unoccupied day care and home all had bullet holes.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is on the way to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 22-73895.

