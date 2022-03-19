Businesses on the Oregon coast gear up for spring break traffic

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the start of spring break season for many Oregonians, which is a busy time on the coast.

Businesses are still facing staffing shortages and supply chain issues just like in other places, but are doing their best to serve everyone.

Signs up in Seaside say “Help Wanted” and one even offers a $500 sign on bonus for spring break through summer.

Owners say they have grown accustomed to having a steady stream of visitors year-round as the pandemic gave people the flexibility to visit any time while they were working or learning from home.

Still, this is the start of a busier travel season that businesses are gearing up for.

Kendall Price at Tora Sushi says it’s still tough hiring and keeping workers.

“I trained a girl yesterday and she’s already gone so it just kind of depends on if they’re really into it or not,” Price says.

Down the coast to Cannon Beach, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Paino says they’re no stranger to the same trends and challenges.

“Cannon Beach, just like the rest of Oregon, is dealing with staffing shortages housing issues supply chain issues. Our businesses are making the best of it and doing what they can to pivot and change and be ready to take care of their customers,” Paino says.

A couple of things people may want to keep in mind if heading to the coast. Check business hours, your favorite spot may have adjusted since the last time you were there.

People may also have to wait a bit longer at places that are short-staffed.

