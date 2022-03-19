Cross the T’s and dot the I’s: Winterhawks’ Hanas signs NHL contract

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Winterhawks are coming down the home stretch to their first run at the Western Hockey League playoffs to chase the Chynoweth Cup.

One of those players that is helping make that push is a second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2020, Cross Hanas.

The 20-year-old Sunset High alum is making his family proud back home in the Lone Star state.

“My first phone call was to my Dad, but he was on the ice actually back home, so I then called my mom and my papa after that so it was pretty cool. Pretty emotional, really exciting, It was a really cool feeling,” Hanas said.

Cross’ dad, Trevor, is a former Western Hockey League player and a longtime scout, growing up around the game in the Dallas area. The forward knows in order to get a gig in the National Hockey League, his game can grow the size of Texas.

“The biggest part in hockey is speed and skating and you can’t be a good player in the NHL if you aren’t two-way,” he said.

Now in his 4th season, he has become a penalty killer and gone viral with his “Michgan Goals,” the lacrosse technique of lighting the lamp.

Hanas is down to ten regular season games left with the third place Hawks. Six of those against division foes Everett and Seattle, including a home and home with the Thunderbirds this weekend.

April will bring the first WHL Playoffs in more than two years.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.