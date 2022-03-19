Durant, Curry lead Nets past Trail Blazers, 128-123

NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 38 points, Seth Curry returned to the lineup with seven 3-pointers in his best game as a Net, and Brooklyn rallied to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-123 on Friday night.

Curry finished with 27 points, his most since coming from Philadelphia last month in the trade headlined by James Harden and Ben Simmons. Curry had missed the previous three games with left ankle soreness.

Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown each added 17 points for the Nets, playing again without Kyrie Irving at home. They bounced back from their loss at the buzzer to Dallas on Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.

Josh Hart scored 25 points for the Trail Blazers, who led by 18 early in the second half but couldn’t hold on and lost their third straight. Brandon Williams added 24 points.

