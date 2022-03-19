Founders of disability assistance program from Salem escape danger in Ukraine

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A husband and wife team from Salem have spent the last decade dedicated to helping people with severe disabilities in Ukraine.

They worked to get out of the war-torn region as Russian bombs began to fall.

Jed and Kim Johnson, who run Wide Awake International, moved to Ukraine in 2013. They moved after finding out that many adults and kids with severe disabilities are often institutionalized. Their goal is to get those folks into foster families so they can have a better life.

Things were going well, until last month, when the Russians invaded. At first, the group of about 30 people thought they would be okay. Then civilians were starting to be targeted and killed. They said they knew they had to escape.

The group headed to the border with Romania. Crossing became a challenge because men are not allowed to leave Ukraine.

“When we got to the border with all their documents, they didn’t want to let them leave because they are military age,” Kim Johnson said. “We didn’t know we needed a letter from the military saying they are not fit for service.

“But then my husband was just like, ‘I am their guardian. If they have to go to war, then I have to go with them.’ Finally, we got them to let us cross, so they all crossed. Those of us who are driving the cars, we went to look for a different border but ended up sitting on the border for 25 hours.”

Everyone who was allowed to leave eventually made it to Germany thanks to a relief organization that sent a bus to pick them up. They are all now living in a church in Germany, and are hoping, someday, they will be able to make it back to Ukraine.

