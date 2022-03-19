Highway OR 213 closed due to crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Both directions of Highway OR 213 is closed due to a crash near mile point 19, about 2.5 miles south of OR 211, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said a power pole was damaged and it could take a few hours to clear the highway and repair the powerline. It recommends using alternate routes if you are traveling though there.

