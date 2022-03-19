Advertisement

Highway OR 213 closed due to crash

ODOT
ODOT(ODOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Both directions of Highway OR 213 is closed due to a crash near mile point 19, about 2.5 miles south of OR 211, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said a power pole was damaged and it could take a few hours to clear the highway and repair the powerline. It recommends using alternate routes if you are traveling though there.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Siletz man arrested after doing donuts, firing a gun into air
Founders of disability assistance program from Salem escape danger in Ukraine
Founders of disability assistance program from Salem escape danger in Ukraine
Founders of disability assistance program from Salem escape danger in Ukraine
Founders of disability assistance program from Salem escape danger in Ukraine
KPTV File Image
1 injured in SE Portland shooting; buildings, cars hit