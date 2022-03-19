Lincoln City woman dies in crash on Hwy 18

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-car crash on Highway 18 in Lincoln County on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before 6 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to Highway 18 near milepost seven. They discovered a pick-up truck driver heading eastbound hit a car heading westbound as it pulled out of a parking lot right in front of him.

The driver of the car was pulled from her vehicle and taken to a hospital, where she later died. She has been identified as 34-year-old Erin Nash of Lincoln City.

The driver of the pick-up truck and two passengers were not injured in the crash.

