Lincoln City woman dies in crash on Hwy 18

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-car crash on Highway 18 in Lincoln County on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just before 6 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to Highway 18 near milepost seven. They discovered a pick-up truck driver heading eastbound hit a car heading westbound as it pulled out of a parking lot right in front of him.

The driver of the car was pulled from her vehicle and taken to a hospital, where she later died. She has been identified as 34-year-old Erin Nash of Lincoln City.

The driver of the pick-up truck and two passengers were not injured in the crash.

