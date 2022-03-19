Man in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by semi in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit in a motorized wheelchair on Friday night in northeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 9 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Northeast Vancouver Way and Northeast Gertz Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead. They said the man was in a motorized wheelchair when a wheel slipped off the curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck did not remain at the scene. Police said it’s unknown if the driver knew what happened.

The major crash team responded to investigate. Officers are hoping to speak to anyone driving in the area at about 8:50 p.m. If you have information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-73292, or call (503) 823-2103.

