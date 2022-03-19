Advertisement

Man in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by semi in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit in a motorized wheelchair on Friday night in northeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 9 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Northeast Vancouver Way and Northeast Gertz Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead. They said the man was in a motorized wheelchair when a wheel slipped off the curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck did not remain at the scene. Police said it’s unknown if the driver knew what happened.

The major crash team responded to investigate. Officers are hoping to speak to anyone driving in the area at about 8:50 p.m. If you have information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-73292, or call (503) 823-2103.

‘I’m ready to sell the store’: Portland business owner robbed twice in one week
One person hurt during shooting near Salem Center Mall, suspect not in custody
Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating use of force by deputies in county jail
