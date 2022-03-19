Rainy start Saturday, then a mix of showers & sun rest of weekend

We’ve stayed mainly dry today with just a few sprinkles wandering around the area. That continues this evening and if you are headed outside, most likely you’ll stay dry through midnight.

A strong cold front passes through the region late tonight and Saturday morning. Steady rain arrives after midnight and continues through mid-morning. The rain suddenly cuts off midday and from that point forward we’ll just see scattered light showers and abundant sunshine. This means that once we get past the steady morning rain you’ll see quite a bit of sunshine! It’ll be a brisk and cool afternoon with highs only a few degrees above 50.

We expect 4-8″ snow in the Cascades with this system by midday tomorrow so you can expect a snowy/icy morning driving over the passes. Afternoon travel should be a little better with wet or slushy pavement.

Next 3 days on Mt. Hood (kptv)

A few more more showers arrive tomorrow night and Sunday. That day should be a bit cloudier than tomorrow as well.

After Monday’s rain, we see 4 days of milder (or just plain warm) weather ahead. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the season so far.

