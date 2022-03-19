Siletz man arrested after doing donuts, firing a gun into air

SILETZ, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody Saturday in the city of Siletz after doing donuts with his car and firing a gun in the air at multiple locations, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office got a call just after 10:30 a.m., about a black Chevrolet Tahoe driving recklessly though town, speeding and doing donuts in parking lots and in the middle of North Gaither Street.

While police were still on the way, they got over a dozen calls, from two locations on opposite sides of town, reporting a man in a black Chevrolet Tahoe shooting a rifle in the air at both locations.

Deputies later found and arrested 36-year-old Roman McCarty. After searching McCarty’s car, they found a rifle and an AR-15, and linked him to both shooting incidents.

After investigating both scenes, Deputies found a total of 15 shell casings.

McCarty is being held at Lincoln County Jail on a list of charges:

15 counts of unlawful use of a weapon

2 counts of disorderly conduct

Menacing

Criminal trespass with a firearm

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

McCarty’s bail totaled $830 thousand.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is thankful that nobody was injured during this incident including the suspect himself.

Anyone with video of the incident is encouraged to call 541-265-0777 and referencing case #22S-00379.

