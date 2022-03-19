Sunshine & Scattered Showers Follow a Rainy Saturday Morning

You’ll need a rain coat this morning, but then you’ll mostly be able to ditch it this afternoon! We have been rainy early this morning and will continue to see the rain through mid-morning. Around that time, it will transition to showers, before mostly drying out into the afternoon. We’ll see just a few scattered showers this afternoon, but will be mostly dry with a good amount of sunshine! Highs today will be cooler, in the low 50s and will remain that way for a few days.

By late tonight, we’ll see some light showers return, with a few more showers overnight. Tomorrow looks to start mostly dry, with just the chance of a shower, but by afternoon we will see more showers and then a wetter evening. Rain will continue through much of Monday.

Next week we will see high pressure building, resulting in much drier and warmer weather! Tuesday could be our first 70° day of the year! From there we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. It will be a great week for everyone in town for Spring Break!

